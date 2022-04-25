US-Ghana Alumni partners Ghana on post Covid economic recovery

General News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Economic Counsellor at the Embassy of the United States of America, Stephanie Hutchison has hinted of the United State’s partnership with the government aimed at Economic recovery as Ghana bounces back from the Covid-19 scourge.



She intimated that the US government is re-launching the prosper Africa initiative which is targeted at inclusive economic growth for the country.



“The US is partnering with Ghana to support economic recovery and economic activity and more broadly, on a long term scope, inclusive economic growth. And there are a number of resources that we have available and tools for businesses to explore and you can find that on our website at the US Embassy website”.



In a bid to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 scourge on socio-economic indicators of the country, the US Ghana alumni association through its stakeholder dialogue brought together key industry players to discuss solutions for businesses that suffered from the shock of the global pandemic.



Speaking to Starr News, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the association of Ghana industry Tsonam Akpaloo said Businesses need to be allowed to isolate ideas that will enable them to expand in order to absorb the teeming employed youth



“What is needed now is to isolate ideas that will allow us to expand our businesses in order to absorb these huge teeming young people who are finishing our universities. Otherwise, the consequences might have an effect on national security.“



The dialogue was themed “Post Pandemic Recovery; Socio-Economic Prospects amidst the chaos“.