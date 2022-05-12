US Embassy underlines importance of transparency in Ghana's judicial system

General News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

US Embassy has said transparency is critical for the country



US Embassy said transparency is critical for economic growth



US Embassy calls on CSOs to strengthen accountability



The United States Embassy in Accra has attributed the country's long-term stability and economic growth to the transparency in Ghana’s judicial system.



The Embassy, in a tweet, said also that judicial transparency is critical for economic growth.



The U.S. government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) extended its support to public agencies and civil society group to roll out initiatives which strengthen accountability in the judiciary.



“Transparency in #Ghana’s judicial system is critical for the country’s long-term stability and economic growth.



"The U.S. gov’t through @USAID supports public agencies and civil society to roll out initiatives which strengthen #accountability in the judiciary #USinGhana,” the Embassy tweeted.



