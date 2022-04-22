US Embassy organises English language seminar for teachers

General News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: GNA

The United States Embassy has held a seminar for English Language teachers, drawn from colleges of education in the northern part of the country to improve the teaching of the Language in Ghana.



Participants were introduced to communicative language teaching approach that emphasised interaction and a learner-centred classroom where interaction was key.



The seminar, held in Tamale on Wednesday, looked at different strategies and techniques, focusing on ways to help learners at all levels develop their listening, reading, writing and speaking skills.



Ms Cynthia Robertson, an English Language Fellow, Accra College of Education, who was the resource person, said the focus was on the methods of instruction and how to collaborate to find the best approaches of teaching.



She said learning from the teachers about the obstacles they faced, the successes they had with their learners and working on new concepts was a wonderful experience.



Mr Kevin Brosnahan, Press Attache, US Embassy, said the seminar was to help participants to better teach the English Language and that the Embassy always shared tools and tips that were free online, which they could take advantage of to engage their students.



Dr Sulemana Iddrisu, the Principal of Tamale College of Education, expressed gratitude to Ms Robertson for facilitating the seminar, saying the lessons emphasised interaction between teachers and students, which was a key requirement of the new national curriculum.



He commended participants for their attentiveness and engagement with the resource person and said it showed their level of interest in the lessons.



Most of the participants appealed for another session of the seminar to hone their skills and improve their delivery.