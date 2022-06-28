US Embassy in Ghana restates support for LGBTI+ community

General News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pro LGBTQI+ members celebrate Pride Month



Sam George, other MPs sponsor Anti-LGBTQI+ bill



Sam George causes pro-LGBTQI+ billboards to be pulled down



The US Embassy in Ghana has restated the support of their country towards persons who identify as members of the LGBTQI+ community.



In a post on their social media handle, the Embassy said US remained committed to bringing an end to the stigma and discrimination meted out against LGBTI+ persons.



It also stressed their dedication to promoting human rights and ensuring freedom for all.



“The U.S. is committed to ending violence, discrimination, and stigma against LGBTQI+ persons and promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms for all,” the US Embassy in Ghana tweeted on June 27.



In a separate tweet on June 24, the embassy advocating for LGBTQI+ persons said they were seeking for their basic human rights to be respected.



It stated that LGBTQI+ persons deserve to be treated equally under the law.



“LGBTQI+ persons do not seek special rights, only respect for their basic human rights. As our colleagues, our neighbors, and members of our families and houses of worship, LGBTQI+ persons deserve equal treatment under the law,” the tweet said.



Conversations bothering on LGBTQI+ resurfaced earlier this month after advocates mounted a huge billboard along a major road to mark the Pride month which is celebrated in June.



This drew the wrath on Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, who issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the city authorities to pull down the billboards.



This was subsequently carried through.



The MP and some of his colleagues are spearheading a Private Members bill against LGBTI+ and it related activities.



The bill when passed will criminalize activities of LGBTI+ and curtail the rights of individuals engaged in the act.





The U.S. is committed to ending violence, discrimination, and stigma against LGBTQI+ persons and promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms for all. pic.twitter.com/vkwkU4KQkp — U.S. Embassy Ghana (@USEmbassyGhana) June 27, 2022