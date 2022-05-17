US Billionaire’s Open Society supports FixTheCountry with $50,000 as Convenor is caged

General News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The US-based Open Society Foundation owned by Billionaire George Soros acting through the Open Society for West Africa has awarded a 50,000 US Dollar grant to the #FixThecountry Movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor has announced.



This comes after Oliver Barker Vormawor who is the convenor of the movement was arrested earlier today and has remained incarcerated at a Madina cell holding from where he updated his followers.



He decried the fact that he has been arrested thrice since he started FixTheCountry but before then he had never been arrested.



“Neho! I am currently Being held in cells at the Madina Court. My phone is still with me. Very Bizarre that I had never been arrested in life. Yet, In just one year of #FixTheCountry activism, I have already been arrested three times. I have also already been sued three times, twice by the Ghana Police Service, and by the Electoral Commissioner.” He wrote, accompanied by pictures of the cells that showed dirt and little space.



“Anyway, it must all be a coincidence. I’m sure. No one is above the law, except the President.” He added.



“In any case, I am happy to announce that #fixTheCountry has been awarded 50,000 dollars by the Open Society Foundation. The foundation was established by American Billionaire George Soros, who has in the past supported the Black Lives Matter movement. Details to be released in a press conference soon.” He added.



About OSF



Open Society Foundation has national and regional foundations and thematic programs that give thousands of grants every year toward building inclusive and vibrant democracies. According to its website, OSF is “a call for change—change in the way we think about others, and in the ways, we work together—changes now more pressing than ever amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”



The following is their vision in the African region:



• We seek to strengthen the quality of political participation in Africa by investing in the democratic process, improving the electoral support provided by the Open Society’s African foundations, ensuring civilian oversight of African security forces, and defending the right of young people to organize and advocate.



• We advocate before, during, and after crisis situations for the most appropriate responses from all those who can play a role, with a particular focus on the African Union.



• We challenge current thinking around economic development and seek to improve access to livelihoods that allow everyone to have a decent standard of living.



• We support changes in African migration policies to advance African citizenship and free movement on the continent.



• We demand accountability for international crimes, with a focus on support for the African human rights system and local justice solutions.