US Ambassador visits Health Minister

General News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The United States (US) ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has paid a courtesy call on the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.



The Minister, welcoming the ambassador to his office, acknowledged the support of the US government to the country over the years.



He gave the US ambassador an overview of the country’s health sector and government initiatives currently being implemented to ensure a good health system in the country.



On her part, Ms Palmer applauded the Minister on his leadership towards achieving Universal Health Coverage by 2030 as well as the independent work on the outbreaks of Marburg and Monkeypox virus diseases.



The US ambassador stressed on the need for both governments to cooperate to resolve health issues as no one can work alone.



She also pledged to put in her best to follow in the footsteps of her predecessors in maintaining a good relationship with the government of Ghana.