US Ambassador pays GHC2,852 admission fee for lady after Facebook fundraiser

A Facebook user, Mariama Mohammed, has recounted how the United States ambassador to Ghana responded to an appeal for fund launched on Facebook on Sunday, January 2, 2022.



Mariam, who has previously helped raise funds for fees via Facebook, shared the plight of a young lady by the name Lelatu Yusif who had gained admission to the Al-Faruq College of Education in Wenchi.



Her urgent need to meet the fee payment deadline of January 3, 2022, was a key component of Mariama's appeal.



Twenty-four hours later, she posted an update that read in part: "Guys, help me say a prayer for the US Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Stephanie. She read my post about the girl who had admission to Al Faruq College and sent me 2,852 cedis to pay her fees."



Mariama ins singing the praises of Ambassador Sullivan also recounted the help the diplomat has extended to Ghanaian students who get admission to study in American universities.



"Ma'am I know you are reading this. I am grateful to have you in my life and for always coming through for me and others when we least expected it," she added.



Her post was accompanied with screenshots of mobile money payment messages with the inbound transfer made by one John Henry Sullivan.



"May God replenish all you have spent on this girl, bless you for what you have done for me and my friends, protect you, and answer all your prayers. I love you for your selflessness. God bless Americans and America," the post concluded.



Mariama's initial post seekingsupport



“Salaamu Alaikum guys. Please a sister needs 2,851.30 cedis to pay her fees. She had admission to Al Faruq College of Education, Wenchi. The deadline for the payment is tomorrow, 3rd January 2022.



"She sent me a message on WhatsApp few days ago but I wasn’t feeling well so I didn’t respond to my WhatsApp messages until I decided to go through them all. Please help us. The momo line is XXXXXXXXXX – Mariama Mohammed.



"The money will be paid into the school’s account as we did for the previous students. Thank you!”



Heeding her call for support to thank the diplomat, many people reacting to the post have showered praise on the ambassador for her gesture.



