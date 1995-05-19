VAT Board Appointed

General News of Friday, 19 May 1995

The government has appointed a nine member governing body for the Value Added Tax (VAT) system. In a statement, the Minister for Information, Mr Totobi Quakyi gave the names of the members as follows: Ato Ahwoi (Chairman) Mrs Beatrice Simpson, an exporter, Mr Dennis Vormawor, Deputy Secretary-General of the TUC, Nana Anarfi Kokorto, Hwidiemhene, Mr Ato Ampiah, Managing Director, Mr Eddie Agyeman, former Auditor-General, Mr D. T. Acquaye of the Internal Revenue Service and one representative each from the market traders and the Commissioner of VAT service.



