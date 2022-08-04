You are here: HomeNews2022 08 04Article 1596503

General News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: peacfmonline.com

US$7 billion judgement debt: Energy minister gives full details

Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh play videoMinister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has fired salvoes at the Minority in Parliament about their claim of a possible US$7 billion judgement debt against Ghana over an impasse between ENI/Vitol and Springfield Ghana.

The Minority reportedly says a directive by former Minister of Energy, John Peter Amewu, instructing the two parties to execute a Unitisation and Unit Operating Agreement (UUOA) at the Sankofa and Afina fields has been challenged by ENI/Vitol stating that it's a premature decision and didn't meet industry standards.

A legal tussle subsequently ensued, with ENI/Vitol eventually initiating action in the International Court of Arbitration for $7 billion against the Government of Ghana.

A publication by the Insight newspaper stated that the Minority, in a statement signed by John Jinapor, Ranking Member on Mine's and Energy Committee of Parliament, said the impasse has led to an impending legal battle between the ENI/Vitol and the Government of Ghana.

"We are also aware that ENI/Vitol has commenced legal action in the International Court of Arbitration seeking damages of about $7 billion against the Government of Ghana . . . Indeed, since assuming office in 2017, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led Government has not successfully executed a single block agreement, neither has any new oil field been brought into production," the statement read.

Speaking in a one-on-one interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, the Energy Minister gave full details of the impasse between ENI/Vitol and Springfield Ghana.

