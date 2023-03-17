US$6,500 hajj fare insensitive, amount inflated – Minority

Religion of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minority in Parliament has described as insensitive the pegging of this year’s hajj fare at 6,500 dollars an equivalent of 75,000 cedis.



The NDC MPs argue the fare which is the highest in the sub-region has been inflated.



Addressing the media Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini called on vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to stand and be counted by intervening in the matter since many Muslims are unable to raise the amount given the current economic crisis.



He questioned why the fare which was $3,500 in 2016 should now be $6,500.



“I have done some checks and the fare that has been announced this year is insensitive and it must be investigated. I think His Excellency the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia must stand out to be counted.



“Because in his campaign to be Vice President, he made a point and promised Muslims communities that he was going to represent them at the Jubilee House and that he was going to represent their interest. The time has come for him to stand out to be counted as someone who represents their interest especially with the performance of hajj,” the former member of Hajj board stated.



He continued: “Hajj for those who do not know is a mandatory religious requirement and some people say if you cannot afford then you don’t have to attend hajj. It is among the five pillars of Islam. So when it is possible to make it easy for Muslims to undertake this religious pilgrimage you as a Muslim who have pledged to represent them do not close your eyes to it.”