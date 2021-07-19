US$5m bribery claim against CJ: I haven’t done anything wrong – Lawyer Kwasi Afrifa

General News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Kwasi Afrifa, the lawyer at the centre of the US$5m bribery allegation against the Chief Justice told journalists after meeting officials of the police CID today that he has “not done anything wrong”.



Chief Justice Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah last week referred the allegation against him to the CID for a probe.



The lawyer, Akwasi Afrifa, who has fallen out with his client, claims his client told him the Chief Justice has requested a bribe of $5 million to tilt justice in his favour in his litigation with Ghana Telecommunications Company and Lands Commission.



But Lawyer Afrifa said he did not send out any media invite “I didn’t put out any message like that. I won’t talk to the media.”



When asked how everything was when he met the CID, he said “you will have to find out from the CID, I don’t intend to speak to the media.”



As to what the public should expect moving forward, he indicated “It depends on the CID.”



On claims that he was hiding from the police, he noted “I came here voluntarily, nobody arrested me. I have absolutely no information, you may have to deal with the CID, please.”



“All that I’ll say is that I have not done anything wrong. If you look at the accusations against me, I have given my response, the response is now public knowledge. What else can I say, don’t have anything to say.”



