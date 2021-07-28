US$5m bribe saga: Akufo-Addo responds to petition seeking removal of Chief Justice

General News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

•The presidency says a process to determine the removal of Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah is underway



•The presidency was responding to a petition by ASEPA



•ASEPA wants the Chief Justice sacked over his alleged role in the $5million bribery scandal



The presidency has issued a response to a petition filed by the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) seeking the removal of the of the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah over a $5million bribery allegation leveled against him by private legal practitioner, Akwasi Afrifa.



In a statement signed by the Executive Secretary to the president, Nana Asante Bediatuo, the president said steps had already been instituted to determine the removal or otherwise of the Chief Justice.



“I write to acknowledge receipt of your undated petition in respect of the above subject matter and to inform you that the President of the Republic has, in accordance with Article 146 (6) of the Constitution, commenced the appropriate processes subsequent to being petitioned for the removal of the Chief Justice”, the statement quoted by Citi FM read.



ASEPA in a petitioned last month, called on the president to activate provisions of the Article 146 of the 1992 constitution to begin impeachment proceedings against Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.



Reacting to the letter by the presidency, Mensah Thompson, the Executive Director of ASEPA said that the president is only applying the law where the it should be.



He however indicated that he is not satisfied with the letter though he admits it is a step in the right direction.



“I think this is quite delightful, just as we expected the President to do. There is nothing unusual about this because the constitution is very clear about what the processes are and the President is supposed to act as a conveyor belt when he receives such petitions,” he told Citi News.



“It is a giant step towards our expectations because we want to get to the bottom of the matter and the processes must go on. If the processes are fair and transparent and the facts arrive, we will be satisfied with whatever outcome.”



Meanwhile, the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has denied the allegations and referred the case to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police and Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council.



“His Lordship is saddened that, without any shred of evidence, his name has been dragged into this sordid and potentially criminal matter. His Lordship confirms that he does not know the plaintiff and has not met or seen him anywhere, except in the courtroom when he rises to announce his name when his case is called. His Lordship asserts that he has had no personal interaction either with the plaintiff or his lawyer on this matter or in any other matter,” the Chief Justice said in the petition.



