'US$44 billion from one man'? - Kweku Baako shocked at Elon Musk's Twitter deal

General News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The board of Twitter has agreed to a US$44 billion takeover offer from the billionaire Elon Musk.



According to Musk, Twitter had "tremendous potential" that he would unlock.



Renowned journalist and the Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper is meanwhile surprised that one could 'dish out' a whooping sum of $44bn.



“Is he that rich? 44billion from one man. I just can’t believe it but he cannot buy Ghana. It is not possible. That one is a fallacy. I’ve read on social media that he can buy Ghana but he cannot. Maybe he can settle our debts but he can’t buy Ghana. We are priceless. You can’t value us in monetary terms,” Baako said.



Listen to him in the video below:



