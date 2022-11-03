US$25m painting contract: 5 things Akufo-Addo’s daughter said

General News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following allegations that daughter of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, secured some US$25 million to paint parts of the capital; Accra, she has emerged to speak.



Per the suggestions, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo was paid the said amount by government to design murals on some national monuments including the Tetteh Quarshie under bridge.



But in a statement, she described the allegations as disgusting, fabricated and an attempt to denigrate her image.



While debunking the allegations she made some specific points to clarify issues. These have been listed as follows:



The project was conceived in August 2018, as part of efforts to beautify Accra and ‘give a platform to our Ghanaian artists, to build art appreciation for its audience and to serve as beautiful backdrops for videos or photoshoots’ and also to serve as a tourist attraction.



These projects were solely conceived, managed, and financially undertaken by The Creative Arts Agency, through its own fundraising activities.



The three sites; Ako Adjei, Tetteh Quarshie and a third (unnamed) were funded largely by the private sector; herself [Gyankroma Akufo-Addo] and the generosity of Ben Asante, CEO of Ghana Gas respectively.



Each site under the project had to go through a six-week workshop process to identify themes, locations, and artists. was sourced solely by the Creative Arts Agency. Each site was paid for with funds largely from the private sector, sourced solely by the Creative Arts Agency.



The paint used for each site, again, was provided by Coral Paints and its CEO, who understand the importance of pushing visibility of Ghanaian artists.



You can also watch this episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV:







WA