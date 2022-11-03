US$25m city painting contract claim ‘disgusting narrative’ - Akufo-Addo’s daughter to accusers, media houses

General News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ms Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, a daughter of President Nana Akufo-Addo, says she intends to resort to the law courts to clear her name over allegations that the state paid her $25 million to paint parts of the nation capital, Accra.



The allegation has been floating around for some time now.



In a statement, however, Ms Gyankroma said: “For the avoidance of any doubt, it is important to state that these projects were solely conceived, managed, and financially undertaken by The Creative Arts Agency, through its own fundraising activities.”



“The absurdity of $25 million or any amount for that matter, being awarded to myself to undertake this project, is a disgusting narrative”.



“It is a complete fabrication being propagated by some shameless persons, and which, unfortunately, has been published by sections of the media”.



“This project was not embarked upon to make profit, and there have been no lucrative contracts awarded for it,” she noted in the statement on Wednesday, 2 November 2022, adding: “All efforts to undermine my credibility through the publication of these falsehoods and baseless lies, will not wash”



“I have instructed my lawyer to seek redress in the law courts against persons and media houses that published these falsehoods with the sole intention of destroying my reputation,” she said.