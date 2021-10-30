US$2.5 billion earmarked to retool, equip all security agencies - Chief of Defence Staff

General News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

• Ghana Armed Forces to receive additional support from government



• Chief of Defence Staff assures army is poised to counter domestic, foreign threats



• Orders have been placed for tools and equipment, CDS



Ghana's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Rear Admiral Seth Amoama says government has earmarked US$2.5 billion to retool and equip all security agencies in the country.



He explained the move forms part of efforts to ensure all security agencies are poised to deal with any threats that seek to disturb the peace of the nation.



Addressing personnel at the Land Combat Firepower Demonstration, an annual training event on the calendar of the Ghana Armed Forces, the CDS reaffirmed that all units within the Force will perform their duties in an effective and efficient manner.



“Government is doing everything possible to retool the Force and you might have heard that a whooping US$2.5 billion has been voted for to retool and equip all the security agencies for the next four years.



“…So, for this year and the next [2022], the Ghana Armed Forces is getting US$250 million aside the normal budgetary provisions and the Ghana Army has also started placing orders for armoured vehicles, troop carrying vehicles and there is also a project to provide parachutes and paratechs for the Special Forces Brigade,” Seth Amoama added.



He further expressed satisfaction with the professional disposition and display of weapons at this year annual event, which he said has given him confidence of a brighter future for the Forces.



