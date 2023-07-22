US$1m, €300K saga: ‘I will address inconsistencies in public discussions soon’ – Cecilia Dapaah

General News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Cecilia Dapaah, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, has promised she would in the coming days provide a more comprehensive and detailed response to address inconsistent narratives about the theft incident at her residence.



In a statement dated Friday, July 21, 2023, and signed by Cecilia Dapaah, the minister mentioned she has taken notice of the inconsistencies in the public discussions surrounding the prosecution of her domestic staff who allegedly stole monies including $1 million dollars, €300,000, several cedis and other items from her private residence, and promised to respond in due time.



“I refer to publications dated 21/07/2023 suggesting that I own one million dollars, three hundred thousand euros and millions of cedis which have been stolen from my house. There are noticeable inconsistencies between what is being discussed in the public domain and the thrust of the original complaint on the matter”, parts of the statement read.



She added, “I am taking steps to examine the origins of the inconsistencies and will provide a detailed response in the coming days.”



Background



According to an official charge sheet from an Accra Circuit Court, the brazen thefts occurred at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, over a three-month period from July to October 2022.



The accused, identified as Patience and Sarah, are facing serious charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and multiple counts of stealing involving staggering amounts of money.



Not only were monetary assets stolen, but the accused also allegedly made off with personal belongings of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, such as valuable clothes, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry. The stolen items amounted to a shocking value of GH¢95,000 and US$95,000.



Further accusations involved Patience acting alone in the theft of cultural treasures, including six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.



The court has also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts, revealing the complexity of the case.



The accused allegedly used the stolen funds to finance various properties and purchases, including renting a 3-bedroom apartment and a store in Tamale, buying vehicles, and funding other personal expenses.



The court has adjourned the case to August 2, 2023, while investigations continue.



