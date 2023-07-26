US$114K, £800, other huge sums of money stolen from a lawyer’s residence at Airport Residential

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eight individuals have been apprehended and presented before an Accra Circuit Court in connection with an alleged robbery at a lawyer's residence in the Airport Residential area of Accra.



Thechronicle.com.gh reports that the incident involved the theft of US$114,500, £800, GH¢50,000, and €3,000 from a trunk located inside the lawyer's closet at her Premier Place home.



During the robbery, Lawyer Hamida Nuhu was reportedly held at gunpoint and robbed of an additional GH¢2,000.00, US$800 and various pieces of jewellery.



The accused persons, identified as Richmond Tetteh (alias Metiti), Mawuli Heletsi (aka Mosquito), David Kokvina, Joseph Nii Amu Offei (alias Gaza, aka Hero), Malik Alhassan (alias Goliath @ Ababe), Dennis Adu Ninson (alias NAM1), Mustapha Mumuni (alias Starboy), and Zuberu Mustapha (alias One Corner), have all been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and robbery.



One of the accused persons, Richmond Tetteh (alias Metiti), was apprehended while displaying some of the stolen items.



During the trial, it was revealed that before the robbery, two of the accused, Mustapha Mumuni and Zuberu Mustapha, allegedly gave a substance, suspected to be cocaine, to another accused, Malik Alhassan, to enhance his energy levels for the robbery.



Following the robbery, two other accused individuals, Mawuli Heletsi and David Kokvina, sought refuge with their spiritual father in Dambai, Oti Region, to evade arrest and potential harm.



The accused persons have all pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them. The trial began on July 12, 2022, and has seen several adjournments and changes to the charge sheet.



As the trial continues, the court has granted bail to some of the accused, while others remain in police custody. The case is set to reconvene on July 31, 2023.



The case, presented by Superintendent Augustine Yirenkyi, alleges that the accused individuals are residents of various neighborhoods in Accra.



The incident occurred on March 26, 2023, when Mawuli Heletsi, dressed in all black and wearing a mask, reportedly entered Lawyer Hamida's room armed with a pistol and robbed her of the mentioned currencies and valuables.



Lawyer Hamida promptly reported the incident to the police, leading to the arrests of some of the accused individuals based on CCTV footage and intelligence gathered during the investigation.



The trial is still ongoing, and further efforts are being made to apprehend other accomplices who are believed to be involved in the robbery. The court continues to hear testimonies and evidence as the case progresses.



Here is the brief facts as reported by Bernice Bessey on thechronicle.com.gh below:



The case, which was presented by Superintendent Augustine Yirenkyi, was that all of the accused persons mentioned are residents of Maamobi, Shukura, Santa Maria, Kokomba Market and Adabraka-Sahara respectively.



Mawuli, David, Joseph and Richmond allegedly attacked and robbed the complainant, Lawyer Hamida, on March 26, 2023 at about 2:04 am with the other accomplices surrounding the house.



Mawuli, who was dressed in all black and in a mask, armed with a pistol, entered the room of the complainant, attacked and robbed her off USS$114, 500.00; GH¢50,000.00; £800 and €3,000 which were in a trunk in her closet.



The prosecutor said Mawuli also took away another GH¢2,000.00 and US$800.00 with unspecified amounts of other foreign currencies, including jewelleries.



He said after A1 finished robbing the complainant, he instructed her to remain in the room, else she will be killed.



After the incident, Lawyer Hamida lodged a complaint with the Police and intelligence led to the arrest of Joseph, who was captured by a CCTV camera arriving at the scene on a motorbike. The CCTV camera also captured entry and exit of Mawuli from the complainant’s residence.



Richard on the other hand was arrested after displaying his share of the booty at Gaza Spot. He disclosed to the police investigation team that David was the one who gave him one of the rings they took from the complainant, as his share, but Mawuli collected it from him with force.



Malik was also arrested and pointed out that he gave his share of the spoil to Mustapha and Zuberu.



Malik and Dennis, after their arrest, admitted giving Mustapha GH¢2,000.00 from Malik’s share of the March 27, 2023 robbery.



Although Zuberu admitted having received a laptop from Malik, the latter, however, insisted that he gave him US$500.00 and added that before they went for the robbery, Mustapha and Zuberu gave him cocaine to boost him for the operation.



Dennis has denied the offence and sated that it was Mawuli and David who committed the act.



Supt Yirinkyi added that further investigation revealed that Mawuli and David after the robbery ran to Dambai in the Oti Region to consult their spiritual father, who is now a witness in the case, to protect them spiritually from arrest and unnatural death.



The prosecutor said efforts are being made to apprehend the other accomplices, as the case is still under investigation.