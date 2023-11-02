US$10,000 a month, Land Cruiser: Ken’s camp reveal demands made by Opare-Ansah

Politics of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwabena Kwakye, a member of the campaign team of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has alleged that former Suhum MP, Frederick Opare-Ansah left their camp after some demands he made were rejected by their candidate.



In a series of exposés aimed at discrediting the former MP over recent claims against their candidate, Ken’s team have released pictures and details alluding that Opare-Ansah is only acting out of bitterness in his critique of their candidate.



According to Kwabena Kwakye, Opare-Ansah was an integral part of Ken’s campaign team during its early stages of strategizing but fell out with the candidate after certain demands he made were rejected.



“When Hon Ken decided to contest for the presidency, the first brainstorming meeting we attended at his home in Assin Fosu ... you Hon Opare-Ansah were the one who did the presentation on your laptop in one of the halls of Hon. Ken Agyapong.



"You did a presentation outlining why he would win including his advantages. You stated that Bawumia is not his equal,” Mr Kwakye stated during a presentation his Boiling Point program on Ken Agyapong’s Oman FM.



He noted that following the brainstorming session, Opare-Ansah among other demands asked for a monthly salary of $10,000 and Toyota Land Cruiser.



“We had not even setup a team and you went to ask for your salary of $10,000 a month plus a land cruiser as a campaign team member,” he alleged.



The demand, he explained, was rejected by Kennedy Agyapong following which Opare-Ansah went cold on the team’s platform and later switched to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign.



“We realised you had gone cold so we removed you from our platform… Two weeks after you went on radio singing Dr Bawumia’s praises.



Background



Ken Agyapong had, in previous interviews, accused Opare-Ansah of being bitter that he was rejected as a campaign manager of the MP, hence his decision to flip to the camp of a major competitor.



In recent times, Opare-Ansah has granted multiple interviews in which he sternly criticizes Agyapong, stating among others that Agyapong's threats amount to nothing and that he will lose the November 4 primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The former lawmaker alleged that Ken had made demands of US$500m in contracts annually to support the candidature of the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, which allegation Kennedy Agyapong denied, stating that he was instead offered US$800m to step down as an aspirant.



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP along with three other contenders: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.











GA/SARA





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



