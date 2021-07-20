US$1 million gift: Social media users react to GRA's invitation to Korankye-Ankrah’s daughter

General News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was a rather elaborate wedding ceremony held on July 10, 2021, as the daughter of Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah, Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah, tied the knot with a degree of pomp and pageantry in Accra.



While the ceremony took place, Naa Dromo received a US$1 million gift in the form of a cheque which was presented by a group of young professionals at the Royal House Chapel Church.



With love still in the air for the newlyweds, the gift has sparked some controversy as the Ghana Revenue Authority has issued a letter inviting the recipient to its office as part of a compliance program.



Before the church group made the presentation to Naa Dromo, reports suggested they had indicated their resolve to go beyond giving the usual wedding gifts with a switch to the international level of gift presentation.



“We usually do apotoyewa, asanka [earthenware dish] and all of that, but we have gone international. So, we are not doing apotoyewa [earthenware bowl], woma [pestle] and things. Today, we have a cheque for Lady Naa Dromo Nimo. We present to her US$1 million,” one of Naa's female friends who led the presentation said.



The presentation was said to have caught the huge audience in attendance by surprise with the couple expressing their jubilation bountifully with a hit to the dancefloor after the announcement.



But almost 10 days after the wedding ceremony, the revenue agency of the government, the Ghana Revenue Authority, has invited Naa Dromo to its office on July 23, 2021, for a discussion over the said wedding gift.



The Authority in a letter sighted by GhanaWeb explained the invitation forms part of a compliance program to assist individuals to comply with their tax obligations.



“This is to notify you that you have been selected to benefit from the special compliance assistance program of the Ghana Revenue Authority to help you make accurate disclosures of your income to the Commissioner-General of GRA and avoid the imposition penalties, interest, and other sanctions.”



“Information available to the GRA indicates you have received an amount of one million dollars (US$1 million) as gift from friends,” the letter read.



The letter which is now making rounds of social media has garnered some attention with varied reactions.



See some of the reactions below:





GRA said so where’s our cut?? ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/w9k86abjXe — Nana (@PrynxRex) July 19, 2021

Do Ghanaians know what privacy is?? Or care about it? The house address with all its boldness. — De shirtless chef????????‍???? (@_Jay_Q) July 19, 2021

Hello @Facosh I want to sign a faith cheque of $2m for you.



Say Amen — Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) July 20, 2021

What is a faith cheque? — Adomaa (@adomaa_music) July 20, 2021