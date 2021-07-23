US$1 million gift: Korankye-Ankrah’s daughter is expected to be at GRA’s office today

General News of Friday, 23 July 2021

• The GRA has invited Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah's daughter, Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah



• The invitation is in relation to a US$1 million gift she is reported to have received



• Naa Dromo is expected to show up at the GRA office on July 23, 2021 at 10 am



Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah, the daughter of Ghanaian preacher, Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah, is expected to report to the Ghana Revenue Authority's (GRA) office today at 10:00am as part of a compliance program.



This comes after Naa Dromo was reported to have received a US$1 million gift from a group of young professionals at her elaborate wedding ceremony held on July 10, 2021, at the Royal House Chapel Church.



The move has since resulted in checks by the body mandated to ensure maximum compliance with all relevant tax laws, which have revealed that a business she owns has never filed personal income tax to the GRA.



The GRA’s invitation letter sighted earlier by GhanaWeb read:



“This is to notify you that you have been selected to benefit from the special compliance assistance program of the Ghana Revenue Authority to help you make accurate disclosures of your income to the Commissioner-General of GRA and avoid the imposition [of] penalties, interest and other sanctions.”



“Information available to the GRA indicates you have received an amount of one million dollars (US$1 million) as a gift from friends,” the letter read.



The GRA said checks conducted showed that Naa Dromo's business is registered as an enterprise under the name NDKA star.



“Our records also show that you have never filed personal income tax income to the GRA and that you have two taxpayer-identification numbers (TIN) as follows P0010667288 and P0022407596," the GRA pointed.



To clarify the invitation sent to Naa Dromo, the Authority explained it forms part of a compliance program to assist individuals to comply with their tax obligations.



Meanwhile, her father Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah has said the US$1 million given to his daughter during her elaborate wedding ceremony was not real but rather a “faith cheque.”



In a sermon to his congregation, the General overseer of the Royal House Chapel International said that the cheque should be viewed as solely symbolic.



“Some people did not catch the idea of the presentation. They thought it was really money that was presented… The cheque was a faith cheque, not a real cheque," Rev. Ankrah said.



“What these young people are saying is that they believe God, that one day during occasions like these, they will be able to present a cheque of $1 million. That is the statement they are making,” the General Overseer of the Royal House Chapel International added.



He further noted that although the matter is a private one, his church deemed it important to clarify issues.



“There is transparency and there is nothing we hide,” he stressed.





Naa Dromo with her husband



See the GRA's letter to Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah below:











