US$1 million cheque as gift at my daughter’s wedding not 'real' – Korankye-Ankrah

Tuesday, 20 July 2021

www.ghanaweb.com

• Daughter of Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah was presented a one million dollar cheque at her wedding



• According to the Apostle General, it was a dummy cheque



• He said news surrounding the presentation of that particular cheque was blown out of proportion



The general overseer of the Royal House Chapel International, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah has established that the million-dollar cheque presented to his daughter as a wedding gift by some individuals is not real.



It was reported that some friends of the bride gifted her a US$1 million cheque during the wedding ceremony which took place on July 10, 2021, and this singular act has since caused a stir on social media.



Scores of individuals reacted to the presentation which according to them is unprecedented, especially at a time Ghana has witnessed series of plush wedding ceremonies from influential homes.



To them, some of Ghana’s richest business moguls such as Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong among others could not pull such an honorable act.



But to clarify issues, the Apostle General has asked the public to desist from giving themselves unnecessary pressure as the one million dollar cheque presented at her daughter’s wedding is only a ‘fake’ dummy cheque.







Describing the cheque as a ‘faith cheque’, Mr. Korankye Ankrah said;



“They presented the dummy cheque of $1 million but people did not get the idea behind the presentation. They thought it was real money. What these people are saying is that one day during occasions like these, they will be able to present a cheque of $1 million and that is the statement they are making.”



“I thank God that they are prophesying that one day, I’ll be able to gift my daughter I million dollars. The cheque is a faith cheque. I am being very careful at the moment how to choose my words because I do not want to present them in a manner that looks like they are joking. Because what you think is fun today, will become a reality tomorrow.” he added.