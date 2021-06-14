UPSA to train National Security personnel in peace, security and intelligence management

General News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: upsa.edu.gh

The Ministry of National Security has partnered with the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) to improve the capacity of its technical and operations staff.



The two institutions kick-started the partnership with a formal ceremony to welcome the first cohort of personnel who have been enrolled onto the UPSA’s Master of Arts in Peace, Security and Intelligence Management programme at the National Security Secretariat in Accra on Friday, June 4, 2021.



In all, a total of 32 administrative and on-field personnel signed up for the one-year postgraduate course.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah said the provision of security and intelligence underpins the stability of any democratic establishment in the world.



In this regard, he believed, it was therefore crucial that the right human resources were employed and trained if the National Security Ministry and its allied agencies were to effectively discharge their mandate of preserving the peace and unity, stability and territorial integrity of the state.



Touching on the importance of enhancing the capacity of his staff, Mr. Kan-Dapaah explained the programme will equip and sharpen the mindset of personnel with the skills set needed to tackle the 21st-century security dynamics.



He noted that the tailor-made course will further enhance their approach to collecting, collating and analysing, and disseminating of intelligence.



“Our approach to safeguarding our national security must necessarily outpace the rate at which the threats are evolving,” the minister said.



Present at the ceremony were Major General Francis Adu-Amanfoh (Rtd), National Security Coordinator, Edward Asomani, Deputy National Security Coordinator and Brig. Gen. (Dr) Emmanuel Kotia, National Coordinator of Boundaries Commission.



On his part, the Vice-Chancellor of UPSA, Prof. Abednego F. O. Amartey said the University is committed to improving the capacities of security personnel in the country through cutting-edge programmes that address the security and economic needs of society.



He emphasised that the course is aimed at improving the professional competencies of graduates while offering them top-notch pedagogy.



“We have the best faculty for the programme,” the VC said. “What we are offering you is bringing the theory, concepts and the practical aspects together.”



Prof. Amartey expressed his gratitude to the leadership at the ministry for the confidence reposed in UPSA. He revealed that the University will, in the coming years, introduce a PhD programme in Peace, Security and Intelligence, to equip senior security personnel with innovative approaches to mitigating internal and external threats that confront the nation.



Accompanying the Vice-Chancellor were Dr. Koryoe Anim-Wright, Registrar of UPSA, Dr. John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, Dean of School of Graduate Studies, Mrs. Aba Lokko, Director of Public Affairs and Mr Yaro Kasambata, Coordinator for the Peace, Security and Intelligence Management programme.