UPSA COMSSA launches mobile app to curb coronavirus spread

Regional News of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: Marshall Bobobee

The Communication Students Association (ComSSA) of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has launched a in fight against the novel coronavirus.



Association launched the mobile app dubbed; "ComSSA UPSA Mobile App" on Monday, July 12, 2021 as part of its Covid-19 awareness campaign to sensitize students on the new Delta Variant strain, to provide students with daily notifications on safety protocols, timely updates and essential services.



The mobile app will also provide other services such as online shopping, information desk, past questions.



There is also an online radio been integrated into the mobile app which will provide relevant educational and entertaining content, as well as short lectures on key courses dear to the hearts of many students.



The president of the association, Asirifi Mark Ofosu in an interview says ComSSA in response to the rising cases of covid-19, led numerous campaigns in the fight against covid-19.



“ComSSA has led a number of awareness campaigns to ensure safety of all students both on- and off-campus. The association recently revamped its campaign as the number of confirmed cases of covid-19 surged. Fliers containing safety measures and messages of the campaign are being posted on social media to encourage students to continue adhering to the safety protocols”, he said.



According to him, the mobile app will not only serve communication students but for all students of UPSA.



“The ComSSA App has become a key tool not for only Communication Students but also for students in other departments who rely on its daily updates and learning materials as they prepare for exams”, he held.



He added that, in the association’s bid to explore the world of possibilities and make a difference in a world of innovation, the ComSSA App has an online departmental registration feature which will allow students register and pay their department dues at the comfort of their homes without visiting campus.



The President and his team also engaged other students of UPSA on the need to observe social distancing, wearing of nose mask and the washing of hands regularly, adding that, “the association undertook a similar campaign last year which yielded lots of success. As a country, we have been hit badly by the disease and nothing has remained the same”.



He underscores the gains made owing to the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.



“The impact of Covid-19 on academics is one that is significant; to some extent we have an added advantage. It is evident how the academic calendar of almost every educational institution have been altered or disrupted and this took a while for most to adjust. On a brighter side, covid helped to harness other means of teaching and learning as UPSA quickly migrated to the student Learning Management System (LMS) following the announcement of four new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, raising the number of reported cases in Ghana to six as at 15th March, 2020”, he said.



According to him, the University Management has constantly held the safety protocols in high enforcement, strictly ensuring that persons coming in and out of campuses are properly wearing their nose masks and with the provision of handwashing basins at vantage areas.



The Communication Studies Student’s Association was thankful to The Vice-Chancellor Professor Abednego Okoe Amartey and the entire University Management, The Dean of the Faculty of Information Technology and Communication Studies, The Head of Department for Communication Studies, Dr Adwoa Sikayena Amankwa, The Department officer, Mrs. Belinda Adzomani and the Patron of the Communication Studies Student’s Association Mr. Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku for their immense support towards protecting students’ lives and making the campus safe for all.