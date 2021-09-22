UPDATED Ghana's land borders should be opened incrementally - Irbard Ibrahim

General News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

• Ghana's land borders were closed on March 22, 2020, after the rise in COVID-19 cases



• A year on, the borders still remain closed despite agitations from some Ghanaian traders



• Irbard Ibrahim has called on the government to gradually open the borders for businesses to bounce back



Since Ghana recorded its first case of coronavirus, land borders were closed and to date, the situation remains the same.



There have been several calls and agitations from traders, border town neighbours and some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



They called on government to as a matter of urgency, reopen land borders for the smooth running of goods and services.



Social commentator, Irbard Ibrahim, sharing his thoughts on the development on GhanaWeb TV’s The Lowdown programme, opined that, government should open the land borders in phases.



In his view, the government must insist and ensure that local products are bought on the market instead of opting for foreign goods.



Citing Nigeria’s border as an example, he said in as much as Buhari was backlashed for taking such a harsh decision that affected neighbouring countries, he ensured that Nigerians ate local rice.



“We should open the borders incrementally because Nigeria shut down its border with Benin and people were so angry…because there were unintended consequences for Ghanaian traders, Beninois traders, Togolese traders but they felt Nigeria should eat local rice and Vietnamese, Philippino rice production rice companies were taking their rice through Benin and then crossing over through the porous borders but Buhari stood its grounds,” Irbard Ibrahim said on GhanaWeb TV’s The Lowdown show.



