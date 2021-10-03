UPDATE: The four persons tipped as potential presidential candidates for NPP in 2024

Politics of Sunday, 3 October 2021

• The run-up to the 2024 elections is already heating up



• A number of names have emerged as potential presidential candidates of the NPP



• The president at a recent visit to the Ashanti region told Otumfuo that two of his appointees are ready for his possition



UPDATE:Since this article was published on October 3, 2021, one person has declared their intention in the NPP's flagbearership slot for the 2024 elections. The change has since been effected in the story



NB:It is important to note that three persons named in this article have not announced their presidential bids for the 2024 flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party. However, one person has announced their intention to contest



While the 2024 general elections is some three years away, there have been ramblings over who will become the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party.



This comes after President Akufo-Addo won a second term at the 2020 presidential polls against the National Democratic Congress’ John Dramani Mahama.



So far, the party, while still in power has already intentioned to ‘break the eight’ year cycle which often times, sees a change of government in Ghana’s political and democratic dispensation.



But the NPP seems to have set its heart and mind to retain the reign of presidential power in the 2024 elections with a bid to consolidate gains made since it took office in 2017.



Following the 2020 general elections, a few names within the NPP started to emerge. This followed a wave of posters which all but confirmed the possible decision of some potential candidates seeking to contest the flagbearership position.



Shortly after the elections, campaign posters of Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto also emerged on social media heightening speculation on his presidential ambitions.



This also followed the building of support for potential presidential bids by Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen as well as campaign posters of current vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



A former energy minister Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko has joined the fray to declare his intention to lead the governing NPP into the 2024 elections after the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He believes he is “fit for purpose” after paying dues to the governing party but according to him, the decision for him to emerge as the flagbearer solely lies with the party delegates.



“In 2008, I was a contestant, one of the 17. I stayed to pay my dues. I consider myself fit for purpose and so I will not resale from that ambition or that objective. But at the end of the day, it is for the grassroots to decide,” Agyarko told Joy FM in a report sighted by GhanaWeb on October 4, 2021.



Boakye Agyarko in his bid to woo party delegates to his side, has been participating in the party’s annual regional delegate’s conference.



Meanwhile, General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu has earlier criticised the move by persons who have started to campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections. He explained that campaign activities were yet to be sanctioned by the National Executive Committee and the National Council of the party.



Most recently, President Akufo-Addo while on a working visit to the Ashanti region seemed to have confirmed the bids of some two potential candidates.



While introducing a team that escorted him to visit the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo teased Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Alan Kyerematen over their potential presidential ambitions.



“I am here with the Minister of Transport, Minister for Works and Housing, the National Security Boss, Chairman One; Wontumi, the Food and Agriculture Minister; Owusu Afriyie, who wants to be President. I also have here with me someone who has long eyed the presidential seat, the Minister of Trade and Industry; Alan Kyeremanten, a very hard-working man. All of them are doing a good job.”



The comments were however met with loud cheers amid laughter from all present during the visit.



Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party is set to hold its presidential primaries to select a flagbearer in 2023.