UPDATE: Eid-ul-Adha celebrations gone wrong as young boy is hit by a stray bullet

General News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A young boy is currently fighting for his life after being hit by a stray bullet at Asokore Mampong



• Reports say the incident occurred when some gun-wielding youth brandishing guns fired warning shots as part of the Eid-ul-Adha festivity



• The victim is currently at the Manhyia Government Hospital in the Ashanti region



A stray bullet has hit a young boy at the Aboabo Number Two in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region, Citi News has reported.



The incident was said to have occurred after a group of gun-wielding youth began to brandish their weapons and fired warning shots as part of the Eid-ul-Adha festivity.



According to Citi News, it is unclear the current condition of the victim who has since been rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital.



Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Alhaji Alidu Seidu who confirmed the said incident is quoted to have said, “I cannot confirm whether he is dead or not, but those around are saying he is dead, although we cannot confirm that. Samples have been taken to ascertain what is happening.”



“The Police Commander is around, and he will be going to the hospital to confirm whether the boy has passed on as we continue the search for those involved,” he added.



Meanwhile, officers of the Crime Scene Department from the Ashanti Regional Police Command have been deployed to the scene to assess the situation.



UPDATE: The 16-year-old has been pronounced dead.



