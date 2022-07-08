UNICEF - Canadian government led initiative reduces neonatal deaths in Ashanti Region

Regional News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: Osafo Daniel

Health programme targeted at reducing death of newborn babies in the Ashanti region has achieved a significant reduction in neonatal mortality cases.



Through the successful implementation of the programme, authorities say deaths associated with newborns reduced from a record 70 deaths per 100 thousand live births in 2018 to 40 deaths in 2022.



Canadian High Commission, with the support of UNICEF and the Ghana Health Service, local collaborators are leading the charge as neonatal resuscitation services are offered in over 15 selected public health facilities.



Among equipment provided as part of the programme are 4 PCR machines used in diagnosing Covid-19, stationed at Mampong, Ejisu, Bekwai and Nkawie Government Hospitals.



Others are; equipment such as incubators, radiant warmers, phototherapy machines for neonatal resuscitation and to address high incidence of neonatal mortalities.



Water and sanitation facilities and other hygiene logistics are also provided as part of the programme.



Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Kojo Tinkorang, says with the support of the Canadian government and partners, neonatal resuscitation services are being offered in some selected public health facilities.



“Four years ago, our neonatal mortality cases were very high. What we realized is that most of the cases cannot be managed at the peripheral level so referrals will have to go to Komfo Anokye.



So, we set up neonatal intensive care units in Suntreso Hospital, in Manhyia, in Ejisu and then in Nkawie and then Bekwai and then other hospitals.



So, most of the referrals that were previously going to Komfo Anokye were reduced and then we posted pediatricians from Komfo Anokye to these facilities. So instead of referring most of these neonatal cases to Komfo Anokye,” says Dr. Tinkorang.



Health authorities observed that high incidents of newborn deaths were detected four years ago as ill-equipped peripheral facilities referred neonatal emergencies to the only referral centre, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for management.



KATH, overwhelmed by the numbers, could not offer the best of care to the babies, resulting in deaths.



As part of the programme dubbed “Saving the Lives of Children Project”, Neonatal intensive care units were set up at the Suntreso, Manhyia, Nkawie, Bekwai and Ejisu Government Hospitals to provide quality emergency care to release the burden on Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



Regional Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Kojo Tinkorang revealed, the Canadian government and partners like UNICEF, provided the facilities with the needed equipment to function effectively.



“As I said, the issue was [about] time because they were not given adequate care because the work overload is just too much.



And with that, we started seeing reduction in the mortalities. So initially, like 70 per 100,000 live births. Now we are working closely to about 40 per 100,000 live births which is quiet good.” Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Kojo Tinkorang said.