UNHCR commissions Refugee Community Centre

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has opened a community centre for refugees in the country to mark the 2021 World Refugee Day celebration.



The facility will be a home office for refugees to help them channel their concerns to the appropriate authority for assistance.



Speaking at the commissioning of the building, the Country Director of UNHCR Esther Kiragu said, the facility is to help foster the inclusion of the needs of refugee in the country.



“The purpose of this Centre is to empower the youth. Empowerment can take many shapes so that they are able to go out there and compete with the world and be able to know to package themselves, for example, CV writing, something so simple. The facility is about creating an opportunity for the refugee to learn a value-added skill and add it up to what they know in life to make them a good a person,” she said.



She said the office will make it possible for refugees to have their documents processed and checked when the need arises and help them with solutions on the appropriate steps to take in getting their documents.



Meanwhile, the facility has a conference room, a training Centre, an ICT laboratory, a library and a business area where the refugees can walk into and have access to them while they study and equip themselves for the future.



