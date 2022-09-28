UNESCO is a strategic partner in implementing National Youth Policy – NYA boss

General News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide, has asserted that United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is a strategic partner whose contribution to executing the implementation of the National Youth Policy is paramount.



At a brief meeting held at the premises of UNESCO to present copies of the recently launched National Youth Policy and its implementation plan, Pius Enam Hadzide said his presentation to UNESCO is in the right direction as the mandate of UNESCO aligns with the work of NYA.



He said the Authority is pleased to be partnering with UNESCO in this regard and asked for strengthening of ties between the two institutions to efficiently work for the development of the Ghanaian youth.



He seized the opportunity to educate the team at UNESCO on some projects by the authority such as STEP, which seeks to train both skilled and unskilled people for economic empowerment, and the NYVP.



According to him, it also places value on volunteerism and will increase employability skills among the youth whilst they contribute their quota to national development.



The CEO on behalf of the governing board and staff of NYA thanked them for their unwavering commitment to the successful celebration of this year’s International Youth Day (IYD).



The Country Director for UNESCO Mr. Abdourahamane Diallo commending the NYA for their efforts in youth development said his outfit has taken notice of the projects and programs of the Authority and congratulated NYA for its handwork in bringing together such an august gathering of young people for IYD22.



He said the National Youth Policy is a blueprint that will guide them to identify areas of the policy in the various sectors to work on.



“We will also share the policy document with our global youth community whom we have a constant dialogue to facilitate the overall development of the youth.”



He expressed interest in collaborating with the authority in the areas of education, youth advocacy, culture, STEM, digitization, and I.C.T.