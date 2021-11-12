UNESCO Conference: Achieving SDG4 requires a new sense of urgency – Ekow Vincent

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Tafo Pankrono Ekow Vincent Assafuah has said that achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4 requires a new sense of urgency.



According to him, COVID-19 has changed a lot about education across the globe and therefore there is the need for the adoption of new measures and technologies to enhance education.



He believes that this is the time for the needed collaboration between governments to ensure that the needed resources that will make education better are provided.



To Ekow Vincent who spoke to MyNewsGh.com in an interview said there is the need for education to be put on top of the political agenda across the globe.



“We need to put education on top of the political agenda across the globe because it’s a key driver for development,” he said.



The Member of Parliament for Tafo Pankrono is part of the Parliamentary select committee on Education that attended the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).



We participated in the Global Education Meeting (GEM), which aims to stimulate global political commitments to further highlight the importance of education and the need for investments in educational sectors as a primary driver to recover from the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, accelerate the plan to reach the 2030 goals, and transform the future of education for the better.



We participated in the Global Education Meeting (GEM), which aims to stimulate global political commitments to further highlight the importance of education and the need for investments in educational sectors as a primary driver to recover from the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, accelerate the plan to reach the 2030 goals, and transform the future of education for the better.



UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay in the opening address affirmed the support of countries to overcome the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and noted the pivotal role of digital education”.