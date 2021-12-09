UNDP commends president of Ghana for commitment to SDGs

General News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: Praise Nutakor, Contributor

The Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ghana, Angela Lusigi, has commended the President of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for his strong commitment and advocacy towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in his role as a Co-chair of the UN Secretary-General's SDG Advocates.



The UNDP Resident Representative made the remark when she paid a courtesy call on the President at the Jubilee House. Ms. Lusigi thanked the Government of Ghana for its efforts in the implementation of the SDGs through the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda and the focus on sustainable and inclusive economic transformation.



“Thank you, His Excellency for leading a transformational agenda for Ghana and the continent which has influenced UNDP’s strategic offer for Africa that aims at enabling the acceleration of the SDGs in the decade of action”, stated Ms. Lusigi.



She seized the opportunity to brief the President on UNDP’s key intervention areas in Ghana, noting that in the context of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and national priorities and the Ghana CARES programme, UNDP has been working within the One UN system’s coordination framework with a focus on inclusive development, environment and climate change, and on governance and peacebuilding. This she emphasized, is to support the government’s development drive.



The President of Ghana, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo expressed his appreciation to UNDP for its continued support to Ghana’s development efforts. He mentioned that, despite global challenges such as COVID-19 and climate change, the Government remains resolute and will continue to work towards the agenda 2030.



“We are grateful to UNDP for its continued support towards Ghana’s development agenda and looking forward to continuing to work together towards the achievement of the SDGs”, noted H.E. Nana Akufo Addo.



As a trusted development partner to Government, moving forward, as informed by its new strategic plan for 2022-2025 and working within the One UN coordination framework with Ghana, UNDP will continue to support the Government’s efforts towards three directions of change: structural transformation, leaving no-one behind (empowerment, inclusion, and equity), and resilience building.



UNDP will also work with national partners to fully harness the potential of digital technologies, innovations, and mobilize additional green finance to facilitate sustainable and inclusive development.