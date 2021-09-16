UN has failed to be an example of democracy in the world – Kwesi Pratt

General News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Pratt has called for an expansion of the United Nations Security Council



• Pratt believes that the current make-up of the Council does not reflect democratic principles



• The UN Security Council is made up of fifteen members, five of which are permanent



Veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has expressed discontentment about the composition of the United Nation’s Security Council, opining that it is not a good example for democracy in the world.



Speaking at the UN International Day of Democracy on Thursday, September 15, 2021, Pratt expressed displeasure about how a committee whose decisions affect multitudes, is composed of just fifteen members, of which only five are permanent.



Pratt questioned why Africa does not have a representation on the council despite its significant contribution to world’s resources.



He therefore made an appeal for the United Nations to consider granting Africa a spot on the Security Council.



“It is important to note that this is happening under the auspices of the United Nations. It is absolutely important for the UN itself to serve as an example of the need to deepen democratic practice around the world.



“Unfortunately the UN itself has failed to be an example of democracy throughout the world. Today, a few countries in the world dominate the Security Council and make far-reaching decisions that lead to the death and humiliation of millions of people around the world. It is indeed instructive that today, as Africa accounts for more than 52% resources around in the world, it has no voice on the UN Security Council.



“This is an anomaly which needs to be corrected with urgency. I want to hold that all of us committed to peace and security will see the urgent to democratize the UN Security Council, he said.



Pratt also called for the defense of marginalized people, most particularly, persons with albinism in the country.



“We have received all kinds of accolades about our own democratic experiment in Ghana but I think that it is clear that not all our people are able to speak up in defense of their rights. Not all of our people enjoy the fundamental rights that have been endorsed by the United Nations itself.



“We live in a country in which the rights of albinos have been trampled upon for many years. If you look at the continent generally, every time there are elections, albinos are in trouble. All kinds of ambitious people have come to believe that parts of albinos can be used for rituals to make them powerful and rich and that puts albinos in great danger in times of elections,” he said.



