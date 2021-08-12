UN experts describe Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill as 'shocking, recipe for violence'

General News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• UN experts are shocked by the anti-LGBTQ+ bill before Ghana’s parliament



• The bill aims to make homosexuality an illegal practice in Ghana



• The experts the bill is a recipe for violence



Experts on human rights at the United Nations have said that the anti-LGBTQ+ bill before parliament seeks to create violence in the country and promoting discrimination.



The ‘family values’ bill is being spearheaded by some Members of Parliament, led by the Ningo Prampram legislator, Sam Nartey George, and aims at making the practice of homosexuality illegal in the country.



The experts, graphic.com.gh reports, however say that it will only fuel viciousness towards persons affiliated to the gay community in the country.



In a statement, they said “The draft legislation argues that any person who deviates from an arbitrary standard of sexual orientation or gender identity is immediately to be considered dangerous, sick or anti-social.”



They also described the contents of the bill as textbook examples that cannot be practiced without courting hate towards such persons.



“Such laws are a textbook example of discrimination. The proposed law promotes deeply harmful practices that amount to ill-treatment and are conducive to torture, such as so-called ‘conversion therapy’ and other heinous violations like unnecessary medical procedures on intersex children, and so-called corrective rape for women,” the statement explained.



This was as a result of the conclusions established by the independent experts, appointed by the Human Rights Council, the report added.



The UN experts are: Victor Madrigal-Borloz, Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity; Reem Alsalem, Special Rapporteur on violence against women, its causes and consequences; Koumbou Boly Barry, Special Rapporteur on the right to education; Irene Khan; Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of expression; and Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders.



The others are Nils Melzer, Special Rapporteur on Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment; Tlaleng Mofokeng, Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health; Elina Steinerte (Chair-Rapporteur), Miriam Estrada-Castillo (Vice-chairperson), Leigh Toomey, Mumba Malila, Priya Gopalan, Working Group on arbitrary detention Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, Special Rapporteur on Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and Association.



In their report which analyzed the draft bill, that received its first reading on August 2, 2021, they concluded that by adopting the legislation as it is in its current state would be a disaster.



They added that it could develop into the violation of a number of human rights standards, including the absolute prohibition of torture, the report added.



"For example, attempts to prevent human rights defenders from organizing themselves to defend LGBTI people, and the absolute prohibition of public debate on sexual orientation and gender identity raises grave concerns about rights to freedom of opinion and expression, and of association.



"Moreover, the bill in question would essentially legitimize the above instances of violence against LBTI women and reinforce existing gender stereotypes and discrimination against women, which are both cause and consequence of violence against women and girls,” the statement added.



They also expressed shock at the mere thought that the country could consider such a bill especially when Ghana is touted to be a beacon of Africa’s democracy.



“The consideration of this legislation is deeply perplexing in a country that has been regarded as a champion of democracy in Africa, with an impressive record of achieving certain Millennium Development Goals by 2015,” they said. They cited specific concerns about the MDG goals on health, education, employment, housing and gender justice.



“The draft legislation appears to be the result of a deep loathing toward the LGBTI community. It will not only criminalize LGBTI people, but anyone who supports their human rights, shows sympathy to them or is even remotely associated with them,” it explained.



They further explained that the easiest way this bill, should it be passed, will cause conflicts and violence is because these LGBTQ+ persons are found all over the country, and even in families.



“Given that LGBTI people are present in every family and every community it is not very difficult to imagine how, if it were to be adopted, this legislation could create a recipe for conflict and violence,” it said.



