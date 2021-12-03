UMAT makes it a back-to-back win for the Ghana Gas Challenge

Regional News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: Benjamin Tenkorang, Contributor

University of Mines and Technology (UMAT), has once again emerged winners of the Ghana Gas Challenge.



The Gas Challenge is a quiz competition designed to refine society on the domestic use of gas, the economic opportunities along the gas value chain, health and safety matters related to the use of gas, and to bridge the gap between the industry and academics.



University of Mines and Technology (Team ‘Condensate’) won the competition with 61 points as against Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (Team ‘Lean’) with 58 points and the University of Ghana (Team ‘Propane’) with 44 points.

The competition was held at the University of Professional Studies Auditorium in Accra.



As part of the preparations for the grand finale of the Gas challenge, zonal level competitions were held for the victorious team to make it to the finals.

On November 10th, the back-to-back champions (UMAT) at the zonal level eliminated Takoradi Technical University and the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to secure a slot in the grand finale of the competition dated on the 30th of November, 2021.



Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on the other hand secured a slot into the grand finale after defeating the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UNER) and All Nations University (ANU).



Whereas, the University of Ghana, Legon also defeated Regional Maritime University (RMU) and Ghana Communications Technology University (GCTU) to progress to the grand finale.



University of Mines and Technology (Team ‘Condensate’) was represented by Miss. Maame Aba Kwegyir-Abaidoo was a student usher for the first edition of the Gas challenge and Mr. Justice Appiah Nuamah, a final year student.



With ample support from all representing schools, the University of Mines and Technology was once again crowned champions of the Gas challenge after answering five riddles correctly out of nine riddles presented in the fifth round.



The occasion was graced by the CEO of Ghana Gas (Dr. Ben K. D. Asante), some board members of Ghana Gas, President of the Ghana Journalist Association, Mr. Affail Monney, representatives from Diaspora Network Television (DNT), Graphic Communications Group, National Youth Authority (NYA), Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Public Interest, and Accountability Committee (PIAC), Ministry of Information, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Energy, Gaming commission and among others.



The Chairperson of the Ghana Gas Planning Committee and also a senior manager of the government relations of the Ghana Gas Company, Mrs. Augustina Asare Osei in her opening remarks expressed gratitude to its partners, the media, and all representing schools for their support and participation.



“Indeed the journey so far has been interactive, educative, and beyond entertainment. The commitment and the unbridled support from educational institutions, the media, stakeholders, and individuals are what has brought us this far. Thank you all for your hard work and resilience”



Also speaking at the event was the CEO of Ghana Gas, Dr. Ben K. D. Asante, who used the opportunity to congratulate all the participating institutions and relayed the main purpose of the competition to the audience.



“The purpose of this competition is to build prerequisite intellectual capacity with our tertiary institutions and the country at large to enhance our knowledge-based of the energy industry in general and settling up the gas sector in particular”



The winning team, UMAT took home a cash prize of GH¢10,000.00, laptops for all contestants, a citation for the school and winners plaque as well as a full refurbishment of their school library or lab.



The 1st runners-up, KNUST took home a cash prize of GH¢ 5,000.00, laptops for the contestants, citation, and plaque for the institution.

The 2nd runner-up, the University of Ghana also took home a cash prize of GH¢ 3,000.00, laptops for the participants, and a plaque and citation for the institution.



Miss. Maame Aba Kwegyir-Abaidoo, a contestant and finalist for UMAT, was named the best female contestant for the competition and was awarded a cash prize of GH¢1,000.00.