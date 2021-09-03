‘UKEAS’ non profit organization re-brands into 'Intake Education'

Regional News of Friday, 3 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Intake Education is a leading global education advisory service that connects students to overseas education opportunities in English-speaking countries.



It facilitates a growing network of grooming students through online and offline channels for potential career opportunities in Ghana and foreign markets.



The new brand name, “Intake Education” is aimed at realigning the organization’s core functions of enhancing the standards of students in Ghana and other parts of the world through innovative knowledge acquisition required to firmly position them in realistic and rewarding career job markets.



The adoption of “Intake Education” is also expected to promote a more reputable identity among the ever-changing overseas education market. Thus, we seek to communicate to our cherished public audience, the values of the institution including facilitating the grooming of astute professionals that could make a difference in their respective communities; thereby contributing immensely to empowering people to do greater things and achieve meaningful change and advancement.



Our rebranded identity is characterized with a new logo that sheds light on our operations and link students to institutions for intake. Its slogan “The Future in You” illustrates the opportunities for students to a better future through overseas education.



Founded at Taiwan in 1993, “Intake” has over the past 28 years established 30 local offices across Africa, Asia, and Europe, and has since assisted more than 100,000 students to study abroad.



It has since connected this sizeable number of students to education opportunities overseas countries such as USA, Canada, UK, Ireland and Australia. Intake is also expected to penetrate the crowded overseas education market, pushing our role as a global leader in education advisory to the next level. For more information, please visit https://intake.education/gh.