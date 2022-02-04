UK record label 'Task Records' signs Ghanaian artiste 'Kophy Nelly'

Music of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: Bless Kwesi Ankudey, Contributor

The Ghanaian music industry is about to be blown away like a storm by a new record label called “Task Records” which is a UK-based Ghanaian record label.



Task Records is less than a year in the Ghanaian music industry but has signed one of the fastest rising versatile artists “Kophy Nelly” who is a Ghanaian-based artist onto the label.



Chief Executive Officer of the label, Mr. Godwin Osei Opoku is a Ghanaian based in the UK, a former Soldier of the UK Armed Forces, Motivational Speaker, and a Lover of Music who is determined to bring into the Ghanaian music industry a new aura of good and ageless music with a message that will inspire and also motivate the youth.



“My record label is open to all talents and I am determined to produce good music with positive messages that will last from generation to generation. I had gone through some hard times in my life but it was music that kept me going until today,” he revealed.



Task Records has already released two singles “Sika Dam” which was widely accepted by the Ghanaian and UK music lovers before subsequently releasing “Ginger Me” which is still on the playlist of lovers of good music from Ghana and the UK. Both bangers from Task Record music label are doing very well on Youtube and other major online music platforms.



The label promises to discover and bring into the limelight talents from both UK and the Ghanaian music industry. Task Records has the vision of becoming one of the major platforms in the African Continent and the world at large.



Currently, the label and its talented artist Kophy Nelly are in the studio working on another hit project which is tipped to be a hit and will be released in the month of love.