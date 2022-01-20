'UK man' ends NDC's under-tree meetings by renting GH₵1.2K space for the party

Regional News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A United Kingdom-based Ghanaian, Mr Samuel Mensah Gyan, has rented an office complex for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Nkronza North Constituency of the Bono East Region to boost the activities of the biggest opposition party in that part of the country.



Mr Gyan rented the office for the party at a cost of GHS1,200 per year for four years.



The gentleman is expected to furnish and paint the building for use.



Speaking on behalf of the benefactor, Mr D.J. Frimpong said his brother, who is based in the UK, took the decision to provide the office for the party so it can become effective for the 2024 elections.



Mr Frimpong made this comment in an interview on Accra100.5FM’s evening news programme on Wednesday, 19 January 2022.



According to him, Mr Gyan became worried about the current situation of the party in the constituency last year when he came for holidays.



The Constituency Chairman of the party, Mr Ibrahim Seidu, for his part, explained that for ages, the NDC executives in the area have been holding meetings in churches, schools and under trees.



He said holding meetings in the open was just like throwing the secrecy of the meetings to the dogs.



He said the leadership of the party in the constituency have been worried about the situation and had been finding ways to remedy the situation until a call came from D.J. Frimpong that his brother in the UK wanted to support them with an office.



He said the situation arose when the rent on the last office building expired and the landlord evicted the party.



Since then, the party has been holding meetings in classrooms, churches and under trees.