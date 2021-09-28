UK-based medical practitioner enstooled chief of Baman

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A UK-based medical and surgical practitioner, Kwame Asare, has been enstooled chief of Baman in the Kwabre East Municipal of the Ashanti region under the stool name, Nana Asare Oppong Bekoe.



The Baman royal family (Asenea) settled on him after a search party submitted it’s report to the kingmakers.



Beyond the fact that he was the rightful candidate, his transformational leadership style and regular support to his people over the years enhanced his chance.



The head of the Baman family, Nana Osei Kwadwo, enstooled him at a ceremony at Baman.

It was a ceremony that reenacted the rich Asante culture of drumming and dancing as well as the display of different types of Kentey.



The colourful ceremony also brought together people from all walks of life including expatriates mostly from the UK.



He swore his allegiance to Asantehene’s Adontenhene.





Nana Asare Oppong Bekoe promised to learn from the elders and go through rudiments of the chieftaincy institution to be able to rule effectively.



He said leadership should be about the desire to cause positive change in the society assuring the people of Baman to help promote peace development.



“Let’s all unite and develop Baman because together we can make this place great and I promise to transform this stool and promote development,” he said.