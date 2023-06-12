UK-based Ghanaian lady loses £10k to online scammers, urges public to be vigilant

Diasporia News of Monday, 12 June 2023

In a heartfelt video shared on social media, a UK-based Ghanaian lady has come forward to educate the public about her devastating encounter with online scammers, resulting in a loss of £10,000.



The victim, whose name remains undisclosed, emphasized the rising prevalence of money-related fraud and urged individuals to exercise caution when engaging in online financial activities.



Recounting her ordeal, the victim lamented that she lost £10,000 to some of these scammers and highlighted the risks associated with such scams. She warned viewers about scammers who masquerade as job recruiters, offering lucrative online opportunities.



“See I can count up to a sum of £10k, I'm not even talking about Ghana cedis, which I have lost this year due to a scam and I haven't received anything in return.



“So, usually these people will reach out to you through Instagram, telegram or any of the social media to ask if you want a job. That should even tell you something because no recruiter is coming to you these days through telegram and Instagram.”



She added “They will tell you they are registered and everything they are doing is legal, it’s a lie. Because even though I registered a company about a week ago when you type the name of the company you will see that it is registered. So, every company that is claimed to have been registered should be found on the web.



“These people are not on the web. So, immediately you hear the name of their company, check the web and see because it will not be there and so you have to beware of these companies. I don’t want you to fall for these scams.



“The first group is like a foreign group, they call themselves Amazon and this is different from Jeff Bezos’ Amazon, these groups also call themselves Amazon but their link has some ebay online. They will tell you that you can support merchant goods and so, they will tell you to come and boost merchant goods.”



She continued “What they will do is to be asking you for money and they don’t want to scare you so they will not ask for the total amount upfront…they will do it in such a way that you don’t feel it they are draining you.



“They will ask for £40, or £20 and they will lure you arguing that, you won’t pay anything else again.



“They will make you feel like you are really close to getting to what they promised you and you will keep paying until they ask for a certain amount of money that you wouldn’t have.



“And clearly you wouldn’t so you will like to sign out, it is only there that you will realize that, what did I get myself into,” she narrated.



The video, originally posted by Twitter user @jeffwellz, quickly gained a reaction as concerned netizens shared the woman's cautionary tale. She specifically highlighted the scam that involved financial deception and shed light on the tactics employed by fraudsters to exploit innocent victims.



Reflecting on her personal experience, the victim passionately expressed her desire for others to avoid falling victim to scammers. She emphasized that although various types of scams exist, such as identity theft, she specifically focused on the ones that manipulate individuals financially.



She explained “So, I really wish above all things that you will never be a victim to scammers. And I know there are different kinds of scams, like identity theft and all that but I am talking about the one that involves money.”





