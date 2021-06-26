UK-based Ghanaian afro dancehall artist featured on BBC Music Introducing

Diasporian News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: Koolic Live, Contributor

Fast-rising afro dancehall artist, Danny Lampo has placed Ghana on the map by featured on BBC's music platform some few days ago with his new song titled 'Ebony'.



BBC Music Introducing is BBC Radio's platform supporting unsigned artistes in the UK.



It is an undeniable fact that Danny Lampo is stepping up his game across the UK by releasing back-to-back hits and headlining shows.



Lampo's fan base has grown steadily in this short time in London especially in recent times.



He was recently captured working on a project with sensational singer Stephanie Benson and Reggie in the UK.



Danny who is currently working on his album is shooting a couple of music videos expected to be featured on it.



