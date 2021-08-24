UK Prime Minister appoints new Trade Envoy to Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has today appointed ten Trade Envoys across the world including the new Trade Envoy to Ghana Baroness Kate Hoey.



Baroness Hoey, according to a statement, has been appointed for her experience supporting global businesses, all of which will help both British and Ghanaian businesses to find new export and investment opportunities. The Baroness will work closely with the UK in Ghana’s Trade Team as well as attending the twice-annual UK-Ghana Business Council alongside senior representatives from the Government of Ghana and the UK’s Minister for Africa.



Director for the UK’s Department for International Trade in Ghana, Lindsey Gilbert-Crouch UK welcomed the appointment: “We look forward to working with Baroness Hoey in her new role as Trade Envoy to Ghana. The Baroness brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience which will strengthen and broaden the already mutually prosperous UK-Ghana partnership.



“As we look ahead to COP26 in Glasgow later this year, we know that Baroness Hoey will also be interested in Ghana’s work to create a greener and more sustainable business environment.”



Ghana has a vibrant, dynamic business community with strong links to the UK. In 2020, a year of significant business uncertainty, bilateral trade between the UK and Ghana reached just over £1Bn and over the last financial year the UK more than £180m worth of business deals. The UK’s trade and investment work continues to closely align with Ghana’s beyond aid agenda supporting development in the country’s infrastructure through roads and water as well as the security sector. The recent trade deal signed between the UK and Ghana not only continues to build on the existing mutually prosperous partnership but also provides Ghana with tariff free access to the UK.



UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, said: “Our Trade Envoys play a key role in delivering our ambitious global trade agenda, and I am delighted the Prime Minister has appointed ten Trade Envoys who will boost opportunities for businesses in some of the world’s fastest growing markets.



“As we seek to boost exports, promote investment, and break down barriers to trade, our Trade Envoys will support us to share in the benefits that a closer trading relationship can offer to our businesses and our communities.”



Baroness Hoey has previously served as a Minister of State for the UK government working first in the UK’s Home Office and the then Department of National Heritage, now the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. The Baroness also served as a regional MP for Vauxhall in London for 20 years.



