UK Parliament invites MPs for a 3-day meeting over anti-gay bill

General News of Sunday, 12 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The United Kingdom Parliament has extended an invitation to members of Ghana’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee to discuss matters relating to the anti-gay bill currently before it.



In an interview with Accra-based TV3, the chairman of the committee Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi disclosed that he together with four other members of the committee will leave the country for ‘this important’ meeting on Sunday, June 12.



He added that the meeting will be held on Monday and will last for a 3-day duration before they return to the country on Wednesday.



“The invitation came to the Speaker and the Speaker forwarded it to the Committee. Four members of the committee including myself and the ranking member will be attending this important meeting.



"We take off on Sunday, we were supposed to have gone today but because of flight arrangement we will go on Sunday so we walk into the meeting Monday morning and by Wednesday we are done,” he said on Saturday, June 11.



Ningo Prampram MP Sam Nartey George and eight other MPs are currently sponsoring an Anti- LGBTQI Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights that proscribes activities of the LGBTQ+ community.



People of the same sex who engage in sexual activity could spend up to 10 years in jail if the law is passed.



Members of the minority caucus in Parliament have recently accused Mr. Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi of deliberately stalling the progress of the bill.



It has warned that it will resist the passage of other bills by the government if the process to pass the anti-gay bill is not expedited.