UK Minister for Africa holds crunch talks with Ayorkor Botchwey amidst Ukraine-Russia crisis

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Russia invades Ukraine



UK minister to Africa in Ghana



Ministry of Foreign Affairs release statement on Russia-Ukraine situation



The world’s attention in the last few days has been sternly focused on Ukraine and the reports of Russian invasion on its neighbour.



In a situation that has analysts touting the likelihood of a full-blown war, the world has been kept on a fence as powers of the world including the United Nations Security Council look on keenly to decide on the possible eventualities.



Ghana being Africa’s current representative of the UN Security Council will be instrumental when the UN makes a final decision to intervene in the Russia-Ukraine situation.



On the back of the current development, the United Kingdom’s Minister to Africa, Vicky Ford is meeting with Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Bothwey.



Announcing her presence in Ghana for the meeting, the Minister to Africa in a Twitter post emphasized that Ghana, just like the UK and its allies stand united against Russia’s invasion on Ukraine.



“In Ghana now for important meeting with Foreign Secretary @AyorkorBotchwey, a co-member of #UNSC. It is clear that UK, Ghana and our allies stand together to respect sovereign nations and democracy, and are united against Russian aggression,” she tweeted.



The simmering tension between Ukraine and Russia reached a tipping point in the early hours of Thursday, February 24, 2022 after Russia launched airstrikes into Ukraine.



The situation has escalated with Russia warning of further actions. The dire nature of the situation and the potential of it becoming a full-blown war has compelled Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry to release a statement on measures being taken to protect Ghanaians in Ukraine.



The statement by the ministry reads, “the Government of Ghana is gravely concerned about the security and safety of our over 1000 students and other Ghanaians in Ukraine and has asked them to shelter in place in their homes or in government places of shelter as we engage the authorities, our relevant diplomatic missions and our honorary consul on further measures.”



