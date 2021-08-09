UHAS calls on government to amend radiographers Act

General News of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: Daryl Tetteh

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho and the Ghana Society of Radiographers are calling on government to facilitate the establishment of the Ghana College of Allied Health Professionals by amending the Specialist Health Training and Plant Medicine Research Act, 2011( Act 833).



This Act can advance the roles of radiographers into Image Interpretation and other post graduate clinical programmes in the country and other countries, they said...



The school and it's partners around the world in a press conference dated 7th August, 2021 stressed for the attention of policymakers the need for team-centric holistic approach instead of doctor-centric approach on the theme "Evolution of Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy Practice: Advent of Artificial Intelligence and the Covid-19 Pandemic”



National President, Prince Rockson read the full statement.



It reads It is my pleasure and honour to welcome you to the National Scientific Conference and 1st Triennial Congress of the Ghana Society of Radiographers (GSR); and to thank you for honoring our invitation. Special thanks goes to....... (VIPs).... who are gracing this occasion with their invaluable presence. Thank you one and all, and welcome.



This meeting was nearly marred by the resurgence of the Covid-19, 3rd wave (Delta Variant), which is at the moment ravaging some of our cities and towns.



As Health officials, we need no one to re-emphasize to us the need for strict observance of all Covid Protocols in our private as well as group interactions through the entirety of the Conference programs.



…A joint statement signed by the International Society of Radiographers and radiological technologists, and the international Society and the European Federation of Radiographer Societies in 2020 stated that Radiographers are the interface between imaging technology and patients. As medical imaging and radiation therapy experts, Radiographers are professionally accountable for patients’ physical and psychological well-being, Covid-19 protocol compliance immediately prior to, during, and following imaging and ultrasound investigations, and/or therapy procedures. This unique role is highlighted in these times of the threatening Covid-19 pandemic.



This conference is going to provide a common platform for Radiographers working in the field of Radio-diagnosis, Radiotherapy and Ultrasound in different parts of our country, to exchange their challenges, lessons learned, and knowledge involved in different imaging modalities for performing accurate diagnosis; in sharing radiotherapy techniques utilised for precise radiotherapy; and in accurate Sonography for, among other pathological disorders, also contribution to obstetric care and neonates' health. Shared and agreed competencies and practice standards play an integral and important part in our roles as Radiographers. They assist consistent, evidence-based and therefore quality patient care by articulating the components of our roles in each area of specialty, especially in our pandemic circumstances.



The Theme for this year’s programme is: “Evolution of Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy Practice: Advent of Artificial Intelligence and the Covid-19 Pandemic”



In accordance with the stated Theme, four (4) invited speakers delivered lectures on how the three major branches of Radiography - Imaging, Therapy and Sonography - have evolved into their current respective roles in the country's Healthcare industry; the place of Artificial Intelligence, and how it has impacted the Practice and Protocols of Radiography in Ghana, vis-a-vis the current pandemic.



…I want to stress for the attention of policymakers the need for team-centric holistic approach instead of doctor-centric approach, as Radiographers are not only the back bone of the medical profession but it's soul too, due to their major role in the medical field.



I call for strengthening capacity building and skills development of the Imaging, Therapy, Ultrasound and the other Allied Health professions, so that together, in capability, in confidence and with efficiency, not only can we deliver the best health care for Ghanaians in the face of the Covid-19 threat, but be prepared such that future health needs and threats may not catch the nation unaware and thus be devastating. If we conduct the present well, our future will naturally be secured. Knowledge is power, Skill is Strength, Balance is all, and I call for that!



The Ghana Society of Radiographers is calling on Government through the Ministry of Health to facilitate the establishment of the Ghana College of Allied Health Professionals by amending the Specialist Health Training and Plant Medicine Research Act, 2011( Act 833) of which Radiographers can advance their roles into Image Interpretation and other post graduate clinical programmes. Radiographers with these skills are in high demand in patient care in the country.



This we believe when achieved can also help significantly in achieving the targets of the SDG by 2030.



I take the opportunity to welcome our sister-professions who have taken the time, in solidarity, to be a part of our Triennial program.



I also welcome and thank our sponsors who have always been a part of the success story of our conferences and Radiography in general in Ghana. May our partnerships grow from strength to strength.



Congress



…As specified in the Constitution of The Ghana Society of Radiographers (GSR), this year's meeting will also be our first Triennial Congress, where critical review shall be made of our Professional Society, and important decisions will also be made with regard to the future direction of the Society and the Radiography Profession in general.



My administration will give account of the trust that you collectively reposed in her, to steer the affairs of the society these past three years.



With Insight, Integrity and Inspiration from all of you, I and my Executive Officers have performed to the best of our knowledge and capabilities.



We take full responsibility for our omissions, and share the glory of our achievements with all of you. We are grateful for the opportunity to have put our all, in the service of the profession we love so much.



On behalf of myself and my team, we thank the various committees and organs of the society for the good works done. We also thank the LOC, and all whose activities, have made this Conference a fantastic success. We wish the incoming administration all the best.



…HO is the capital of the "No. 9" region of the country and it has a lot of interesting things to offer. I mean very interesting things! I pray that some of you will find reasons to visit Ho again privately to savor what my home region has to offer. It is up to us as a group, and as individuals, to carry very fond memories and useful knowledge from this conference.



LONG LIVE GHANA SOCIETY OF RADIOGRAPHERS



LONG LIVE RADIOGRAPHY



LONG LIVE GHANA



THANK YOU AND GOD BLESS YOU ALL.



