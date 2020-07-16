General News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

UHAS Council reaffirms confidence in VC, gives him 2 years extension

Professor John Owusu Gyapong, Vice-Chancellor, University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS)

The Governing Council of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has extended the tenure of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Owusu Gyapong for another two years, to expire in July 2022.



The extension was announced in a press statement copied to DGN Online



The statement which was signed by the University’s Registrar, Dr Cynthia Sena Kpeglo who is also the secretary to the Governing Council reacted to the unpalatable comments of Henry Ametefe, Volta NDC Chairman against the Vice-Chancellor.



Mr Ametefe in a tribally laced and distasteful rant threatened the autonomy of UHAS and warned the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Gyapong, to be careful of his conduct at the university because he “is on the land of Voltarians”.



However, in a response to Mr Ametefe, the Governing Council of UHAS said upon discussing the issue at its meeting on Friday, July 10, 2020, felt “Greatly disappointed at these ill-informed comments, personalised attacks against the Vice-Chancellor with unfortunate ethnocentric and political undertones.”



They described as untrue the comments saying, “We further assure all Ghanaians that the alleged practice of ‘dirty things’ and ‘removing Voltarians’ or any other employee on the basis of their ethnic background is entirely untrue and will never have the support of the UHAS Council in any shape or form because it is at variance with our vision of building equal opportunities University of International repute.”



The Council then reaffirmed for the benefit of the Volta Region, the entire country and international collaborators that the VC, Prof. John Gyapong, under their guidance has been consistent in putting in place a robust, transparent and competitive appointment system and process to ensure that at all times, the most competent and capable officers take up available positions irrespective of ethnic, nationality and social background.



The Council also commended Professor Gyapong for his professional capabilities, character and managerial acumen since he was inducted into office in October 2016 after a highly competitive appointment process.



These attributes including his integrity, competence and efficiency in the managing the University is what has earned the Vice-Chancellor an extension of his tenure by another two years, to expire in July 2020.



They looked forward to more landmark projects and achievements as the university strived towards positioning itself as a successful University of International standing.



“Finally, Council wishes to express the University’s readiness at all times to openly address any additional concerns that Mr Ametefe and members of the public might have….as UHAS continues to remain apolitical in its dealings,” the statement concluded.





