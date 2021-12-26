UGDecides: Union building swerved as Ntow Fianko swears in Nana B over Zoom for fears of chaos

General News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prince Asumadu goes to court over election dispute



UG management cautions Ntow Fianko against going ahead with swearing in ceremony



UG students express mixed reaction on swearing in of Nana B as SRC president



A losing candidate in the 2021 University of Ghana Student Representative Council (UGSRC) presidential run-off election, Samuel Amos Ofosu (Nana B,) together with his Vice, Alfred Acquah, have clandestinely been sworn in as president and vice president respectively over popular virtual space, Zoom in spite of an earlier advertisement by the SRC that the ceremony will be held at its Union building.



Many student activists on the University’s campus have described the move as smart way to avert the possible chaos that hang over the institution a day prior to the swearing in.



Key personalities that participated in the ceremony which was held online were the SRC Judicial Board chairperson, Regina Apaloo, and the acting SRC president, Kwame Amo Ntow Fianko.



In his handing over speech, Ntow Fianko extended a hearty congratulations to the incoming executives and wished them luck.



He charged them to always bear in their thought the students who voted for them in every decision they make.



“I would use this platform to congratulate the newly elected executives of the SRC which are in the persons of Samuel Amos Ofosu (President), Alfred Acquah (Vice-President), Daniel Obeng Asamoah (Treasurer) and Stephanie Naadu Antwi (General Secretary).



"I wish you the best of luck and it is my prayer that you always remember the voices of the people who put you in power. I believe that just as we have so much hope in you by handing over to you, you will justify their votes and remember them in every decision,” he said.



Samuel Amos Ofosu, in his acceptance speech, pledged to work assiduously in delivering on various campaign promises he made ahead of the elections.



“We shall advocate for the creation of sanitation installations at the night market and bush canteen to improve sanitation conditions. I will advocate for mobile washrooms and designated washing stations in these areas,” he said.



The swearing in ceremony is however in flagrant disregard to the University’s management caution to Ntow Fianko and his cohorts to be mindful of a court suit against the swearing–in of any other person besides Prince Asumadu, the candidate declared as the winner of the presidential runoff election by the EC.



In an earlier statement signed by the Registrar, Emelia Agyei-Mensah, the university stressed that it is mindful of the consequence of the actions of the acting SRC president if he goes ahead with the swearing in.



“Management wishes to remind you of the writ of summons and statement of claim filed in the High court concerning the outcome of the elections, as well as an application for interlocutory injunction prohibiting the swearing in or causing to be sworn in any other person besides the Plaintiffs as president of the SRC of the University.



"Management is mindful of the consequences of any such attempt by you and your team and wishes to draw your attention to the pending suit. Kindly take note and be guided accordingly,” the statement concluded



It is not immediately clear whether management will recognize the swearing-in ceremony.



Background



UGSRC has been unable to transition into a new administration after the run-off elections in October, this year, as a result of alleged electoral infractions at the Mensah Sarbah and Akuafo Hall.



Earlier, the SRC Judicial Board annulled election results of Mensah Sarbah Hall and Akuffo Hall and ordered Electoral Commission to conduct re-election for the two halls – a move resisted by the Commissioners as it contended that the board was “non-existent” per a description given it by the University’s Legal Counsel.



The Judicial Board in the aftermath of this sacked the Electoral Commissioners for ‘willfully’ disobeying court orders.



In a statement signed by the Chief Justice, Regina Apaloo, the SRC Executive Committee (EXECOM) was ordered to appoint an interim Electoral Commission to conduct elections at the two polling stations by Friday, December 24, 2021.



The statement said failure to do so will lead to the swearing in of the candidate (Nana B) who benefits from the nullification of results from the Mensah Sarbah and Akuafo Halls be declared as the winner and sworn in as President.



Whiles it is unclear if Ntow Fianko attempted appointing the interim ECs, he slated handing over to Nana B and his vice Alfred Acquah together with other elected SRC executives for today Sunday December 26, 2021 at 2PM at the SRC Union building however it was moved online over fears of disruption to the process.



Sarbah JCR, Traditional Council beat war drums



The Junior Common Room (JCR) executives of the Mensah Sarbah Hall in a statement stated that although violence is not an option, it will not hesitate to resist oppressors rule.



It has thus served notice that it will forcefully resist attempts to “silence” their votes in the 2021 SRC elections.



“The University and all of its stakeholders should take note that, as JCR we will explore all avenues to challenge and defend our rights and forcefully resist any attempt to disenfranchise our members in the just ended 2021 UGSRC elections. We want to indicate that the JCR of Mensah Sarbah Hall will not hesitate in mobilizing its members top demand for our rights.



"The right thing must be done!!!. Our Votes must count!!. Our voice must be heard!!!” the statement signed by its president read.



The Hall’s traditional council also known as Republic of Okponglo has also in a separate statement urged its members to lace up their boots as they ready themselves to resist the recent occurrences.



“We are calling on all Okpomates who are dissatisfied with the recent occurrences to ready themselves as they always have been in defending the Great Mensah Sarbah Hall,” the statement added.



Prince Asumadu sues VC, 4 others over election dispute



Displeased with the whole brouhaha that has surrounded the transitioning of power to him per a declaration of the EC as president –elect, Prince Asumadu sued the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, the Dean of Student Affairs, the SRC Electoral Commissioner, the Registrar, and Chairperson of the Judicial Board at the Accra High Court over the current electoral impasse.



In a writ of summon sighted by GhanaWeb on Friday December 24, 2021, the plaintiff prayed the High Court to place an interlocutory injunction refraining the respondents from continuing with processes to swear in any other person as SRC president besides himself.



Prince Asumadu again prayed the Court to grant a mandatory injunction compelling the respondents to swear him in as SRC pending the findings of the Dean of Students Committee setup to investigate petitions challenging results from Mensah Sarbah and Akuafo Hall.



The Electoral Commission of the University of Ghana, Legon on October 30, 2021, declared Prince Asumadu and Wisdom Ndukwe as President and Veep elect in the 2021 Student Representative Council (SRC) elections.



The two garnered 7,647 votes, representing 51.6% of the total votes cast.



Their contenders, Samuel Amos Ofosu and running mate, Alfred Acquah managed to garner 7,156 votes representing 48.3%.