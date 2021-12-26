UGDecides: Uneasy calm on UG campus as SRC hints at handing over despite court injunction

General News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Asumadu, Nana B tussle over who is SRC president elect



Mensah Sarbah Hall, Traditional Council beat war drums



UGSRC handing over slated for today



Tension is gradually hovering over the campus of the University of Ghana, Legon, as the Ntow Fianko-led administration has hinted at plans to hand over the reins of student governance to loosing candidate in the October 2021 presidential run-off election, Samuel Amos Ofosu (Nana B) and his vice Alfred Acquah, despite a court injunction against the process.



Earlier, the SRC Judicial Board annulled election results of Mensah Sarbah Hall and Akuffo Hall and ordered the Electoral Commission to conduct re-election for the two halls – a move resisted by the Commissioners as it contended that the board was “non-existent” per a description given it by the University’s Legal Counsel.



The Judicial Board, in the aftermath of this, sacked the Electoral Commissioners for “willfully” disobeying court orders.



In a statement signed by the Chief Justice, Regina Apaloo, the SRC Executive Committee (EXECOM) was ordered to appoint an interim Electoral Commission to conduct elections at the two polling stations by Friday, December 24, 2021.



The statement said failure to do so will lead to the swearing in of the candidate (Nana B) who benefits from the nullification of results from the Mensah Sarbah and Akuafo Halls be declared as the winner.



While it is unclear if Ntow Fianko attempted appointing the interim ECs, he has slated handing over to Nana B and his vice, Alfred Acquah, together with other elected SRC executives for Sunday December 26, 2021 at 2PM at the SRC Union building.



Displeased with the whole brouhaha that has surrounded the transitioning of power to him, per a declaration of the EC, as president–elect, Prince Asumadu sued the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, the Dean of Student Affairs, the SRC Electoral Commissioner, the Registrar, and Chairperson of the Judicial Board at the Accra High Court over the current electoral impasse .



In a writ of summon sighted by GhanaWeb on Friday, December 24, 2021, the plaintiff prayed the High Court to place an interlocutory injunction refraining the respondents from continuing with processes to swear in any other person as SRC president besides himself.



Prince Asumadu again prayed the Court to grant a mandatory injunction compelling the respondents to swear him in as SRC pending the findings of the Dean of Students’ Committee set up to investigate petitions challenging results from Mensah Sarbah and Akuafo Hall.



But in a statement signed by Acting SRC President, Kwame Ntow Fianko, on Saturday, December 25, 2021, the SRC announced plans to swear in new executives despite the injunction.



“In strict adherence to the Judicial Board’s ruling dated the 21st December 2021, and the resolution of the SRC Executive Committee on the 24th of December,2021, which is in the fulfilment of the constitutional imperative that the Acting SRC administration of the UGSRC hands over power.



“I am happy to announce that the SRC has initiated processes to hand over the reins of government of the undergraduate student front to the next batch of executives,” the statement disclosed.



Sarbah JCR, Traditional Council beat war drums



The Junior Common Room (JCR) executives of the Mensah Sarbah Hall, in a statement, has also stated that although violence is not an option, it will not hesitate to resist oppressors rule.



It has thus served notice that it will forcefully resist attempts to “silence” their votes in the 2021 SRC elections.



“The University and all of its stakeholders should take note that, as JCR we will explore all avenues to challenge and defend our rights and forcefully resist any attempt to disenfranchise our members in the just ended 2021 UGSRC elections.



“We want to indicate that the JCR of Mensah Sarbah Hall will not hesitate in mobilizing its members top demand for our rights. The right thing must be done!!!. Our Votes must count!!. Our voice must be heard!!!” the statement signed by its president read.



The Hall’s traditional council also known as “Republic of Okponglo” has also, in a separate statement, urged its members to lace up their boots as they ready themselves to “resist” the recent occurrences.



“We are calling on all Okpomates who are dissatisfied with the recent occurrences to ready themselves as they always have been in defending the Great Mensah Sarbah Hall,” the statement added.



UG management cautions Ntow Fianko against handing over plans



Meanwhile, the University management has cautioned Ntow Fianko and his cohorts to be mindful of the interlocutory Court injunction placed on swearing-in of any other person besides Prince Asumadu as SRC president.



In a statement signed by the Registrar, Emelia Agyei-Mensah, the university stressed that it is mindful of the consequence of the actions of the acting SRC president.



“Management wishes to remind you of the writ of summons and statement of claim filed in the High court concerning the outcome of the elections, as well as an application for interlocutory injunction prohibiting the swearing-in or causing to be sworn in any other person besides the Plaintiffs as president of the SRC of the University.



“Management is mindful of the consequences of any such attempt by you and your team and wishes to draw your attention to the pending suit. Kindly take note and be guided accordingly” the statement concluded.



It is, however, unclear if Ntow Fianko and his cohorts will heed the caution of the University’s management.



Background



The UGSRC EC on October 30, 2021, declared Prince Asumadu and Wisdom Ndukwe as President and Veep elect in the 2021 Student Representative Council (SRC) elections.



The two garnered 7,647 votes, representing 51.6% of the total votes cast.



Their contenders, Samuel Amos Ofosu and running mate, Alfred Acquah managed to garner 7,156 votes representing 48.3%.



However, UGSRC has been unable to transition into a new administration after the run-off elections in October, this year, as a result of alleged electoral infractions at the Mensah Sarbah and Akuafo Halls.