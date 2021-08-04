UGDecides: Refund nomination fees paid by aspirants immediately – Dean of students to EC

Regional News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Ghana, Prof. Godfred Bopkin has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) of the Students Representative Council (SRC) to refund all monies paid by aspirants during the filing of their nominations to participate in this year’s SRC elections.



Sections of the Constitutional Instrument approved for the 2021 SRC elections (C.I. 21), came with certain fees and fines that aspirants were supposed to pay as and when the C. I demanded them.



Among these fees were the nominations fees. Students that were interested in vying for a particular office in the SRC, per the C. I, were demanded to pay for their nomination forms.



“Where the office of the SRC President is concerned in this regard, the individual seeking to occupy the office of the SRC President shall duly nominate his or her Vice President, otherwise known as the running mate before filing their nomination.



The fees to be paid for the presidential nomination forms shall be GHS600.00 and GHS200.00 for the portfolio of the General Secretary and that of the Treasurer. The nomination fee once paid is not refundable.” the C.I. stated.



However, even though the C.I. stated that “the nomination fee once paid is not refundable” the Dean of Students Affairs, Prof Bopkin, in a letter addressed to the EC, disapproved and asked that the monies be refunded to the aspirants as soon as possible.



“I have noticed from the C.I. 21c submitted to my office that aspirants were to pay for the nomination forms and I quote ‘The fees to be paid for the presidential nomination forms shall be GHS600.00 and GHS200.00 for the portfolio of the General Secretary and that of the Treasurer.” I disapprove of it and request that you refund the monies paid to the aspirants as soon as possible.” the letter said.



The Dean, in the letter, also asked the EC to update his office today August 4, 2021, on the refund.



I disapprove of it and request that you refund the monies paid to the aspirants as soon as possible and update the office of the Dean of Student Affairs by the close of the day tomorrow August 4, 2021.” the letter added.



Thirteen (13 )aspirants in total are participating in this year’s SRC elections, eight (8) of which are vying for the position of the President and Vice President, three (3) for General Secretary, and two (2) for the treasurer position.