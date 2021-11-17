UGDecides: Pro VC sets up committee to probe Vandals, Okpo mates clash

General News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

UG-SRC went into a presidential election run-off on Friday October 29,2021



There was a clash between residents of Commonwealth Hall and Mensah Sarbah Hall in the early of hours of Saturday October 30, 2021



The clash led to the destruction of several properties on campus



Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic and Student Affairs (ASA), Professor Daniel Frimpong Ofori, has set up a committee to investigate the clash between residents of Commonwealth Hall and Mensah Sarbah Hall, which occurred on Saturday October 30, 2021.



Residents of the two halls clashed in front of the Student Representative Council (SRC) Union building when there were delays in releasing the final election results for the presidential run-off elections held on Friday October 29, 2021.



The residents pelted stones and broken bottles at each other, leading to the destruction of properties including cars.



The University in a circular stated that the committee has commenced its work to investigate the clash.



It further implored members of the University community who have information regarding the clash to make it available to the committee to aid their work.



“The Ag. Pro Vice-Chancellor (ASA) has set up a Committee to investigate the clashes after the SRC elections of 29th October 2021 on the University of Ghana Campus. This notice is to inform the university community that the Committee has started its work. The Committee invites members of the university community who may have any information on the nature and cause of events before, during and after the said elections to kindly submit the information to the following email address “aamissare@ug.edu.gh” for further action. The committee will be grateful to receive your information not later than close of day, Wednesday, 24th November 2021. Please be assured that whatever information that will be provided will be treated with utmost confidentiality” the circular read.



Already, the University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG UTAG) in a statement condemned the clash stating that “as an academic community, we have zero tolerance for the act of lawlessness” and that “the learning environment must be one of civility, peace and cordiality”.



UG UTAG further urged the Dean of Student Affairs and the university management “to probe the clash and take punitive disciplinary action against all ring leaders and those found culpable of such acts of lawlessness.